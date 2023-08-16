Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
228 / 365

Hoyvík

My wife gives the ducks some bread on our walk with the dog😊
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photo
August 16th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Lovely photo.
August 16th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
August 16th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@nannasgotitgoingon Thanks😊
August 16th, 2023  
