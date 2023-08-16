Sign up
Previous
228 / 365
Hoyvík
My wife gives the ducks some bread on our walk with the dog😊
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
4
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
228
photos
38
followers
40
following
62% complete
View this month »
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
16th August 2023 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful photo
August 16th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Lovely photo.
August 16th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
August 16th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@nannasgotitgoingon
Thanks😊
August 16th, 2023
