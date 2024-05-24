Previous
Vestmanna by mubbur
Vestmanna

Yes, another lovely day here, and the strike is still 11 days now, almost all gas stations are empty of diesel and petrol, and the food is getting worse too, well, I have a freezer full of mutton and fish, so I can manage a bit yet😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Joan Robillard ace
Well hope it is resolved soon.
May 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
It sure is a beautiful day there its sad people will be without fuel and food
May 24th, 2024  
