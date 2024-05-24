Sign up
Photo 510
Vestmanna
Yes, another lovely day here, and the strike is still 11 days now, almost all gas stations are empty of diesel and petrol, and the food is getting worse too, well, I have a freezer full of mutton and fish, so I can manage a bit yet😊
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard
ace
Well hope it is resolved soon.
May 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
It sure is a beautiful day there its sad people will be without fuel and food
May 24th, 2024
