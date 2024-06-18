Sign up
Havnadalur
Went for a walk today in a protected area, which is so nice to go for walks there, in the small ladders that have been made there, there is also an enclosed area where you can drive your dog in to run around
18th June 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca
ace
Very useful little ladder bridges
June 18th, 2024
