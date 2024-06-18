Previous
Havnadalur by mubbur
Havnadalur

Went for a walk today in a protected area, which is so nice to go for walks there, in the small ladders that have been made there, there is also an enclosed area where you can drive your dog in to run around
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Casablanca ace
Very useful little ladder bridges
June 18th, 2024  
