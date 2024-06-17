Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Me and Teddy were after Heina at the kindergarten today, we just passed this place where children can play outside, the two tall symbols of the old days, when husband and wife were out on the hill looking for peat and the wife had milked the cow😊
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
