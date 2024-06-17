Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 534
Tórshavn
Me and Teddy were after Heina at the kindergarten today, we just passed this place where children can play outside, the two tall symbols of the old days, when husband and wife were out on the hill looking for peat and the wife had milked the cow😊
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
534
photos
63
followers
61
following
146% complete
View this month »
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
534
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close