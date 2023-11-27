Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
331 / 365

Hoyvík

Yes, a lovely day here again today, just went for a walk with the dog in the lovely weather
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
