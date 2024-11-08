Previous
Sandagerð by mubbur
Photo 678

Sandagerð

A little walk in Sandagerð today, a nice place to walk, one in Tórshavn😊
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
En deilig plass. Takk for at du deler
November 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful atmospheric collage of photos… sooo lovely
November 8th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Nice
November 8th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Seems like you have nice places to walk everywhere! Beautiful collage
November 8th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely images!
November 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A beautiful combination of images
November 8th, 2024  
