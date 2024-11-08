Sign up
Photo 678
Sandagerð
A little walk in Sandagerð today, a nice place to walk, one in Tórshavn😊
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
En deilig plass. Takk for at du deler
November 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful atmospheric collage of photos… sooo lovely
November 8th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Nice
November 8th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Seems like you have nice places to walk everywhere! Beautiful collage
November 8th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely images!
November 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A beautiful combination of images
November 8th, 2024
