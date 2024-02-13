Sign up
Photo 409
Faroes
Yes, a nice trip home over it took 4 hours and 45 minutes, and then we met this lovely sight when we got to the Faroe Islands, a super nice day to land here, one might say, it was a snowstorm when we left, and now it was everything gone🇫🇴😊
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Elyse Klemchuk
How beautiful! It looks like a very nice day to fly!
February 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
so beautiful
February 13th, 2024
