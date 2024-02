Playa de Ingles

Yes, the last day was over here, flying home tomorrow, a nice day here today, was a trip with the small mini train that runs around the city here, and good man afterwards, have to leave here at 07:00 tomorrow to Las Palmas, fly at 09:55 to Vagar Faroe Islands, 5 hours and 15 minutes, then you are at home in the cold again🌞☃️