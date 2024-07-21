Sign up
Photo 568
Vilamoura Portugal
Today we went for a trip to Vilamoura small town close to here, a nice beach and small marina, and the weather was about 32 degrees🌞
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
7
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Simply beautiful
July 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
July 21st, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks quite enjoyable and a delight to be in "sunny Portugal"!
July 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@olivetreeann
Thanks yes it is🌞🌞
July 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
What a change in scenery! Beautiful
July 21st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks🌞😊
July 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks like a great vacation
July 21st, 2024
