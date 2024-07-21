Previous
Vilamoura Portugal by mubbur
Photo 568

Vilamoura Portugal

Today we went for a trip to Vilamoura small town close to here, a nice beach and small marina, and the weather was about 32 degrees🌞
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Simply beautiful
July 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
July 21st, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks quite enjoyable and a delight to be in "sunny Portugal"!
July 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@olivetreeann Thanks yes it is🌞🌞
July 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
What a change in scenery! Beautiful
July 21st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks🌞😊
July 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks like a great vacation
July 21st, 2024  
