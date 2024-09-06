Sign up
Previous
Photo 615
Tórshavn
Yes, again a super good day here, 4 minesweepers came here today, two of them can be seen lying here, I think it was one from Canada, and the USA, I don't remember exactly where the other two were from, have a good weekend everyone here🌞🇫🇴
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful, especially top right
September 6th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks🌞👍
September 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful photos, lovely collage. Enjoy your weekend too
September 6th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks🌞
September 6th, 2024
