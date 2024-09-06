Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, again a super good day here, 4 minesweepers came here today, two of them can be seen lying here, I think it was one from Canada, and the USA, I don't remember exactly where the other two were from, have a good weekend everyone here🌞🇫🇴
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
Beautiful, especially top right
September 6th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Thanks🌞👍
September 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful photos, lovely collage. Enjoy your weekend too
September 6th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365 Thanks🌞
September 6th, 2024  
