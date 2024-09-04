Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A lovely day here with sun and 15 degrees, was just down by the harbor for a walk🌞
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Magnificent photos… perfect reflections
The most beautiful calm healthy place to live… and sooo clean.
September 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Stunning weather, really brings out the warmth of the colours
September 4th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Beautiful scenes..
September 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous colours!
September 4th, 2024  
