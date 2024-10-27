Sign up
Photo 666
Hoyvík
Yes, a lovely day here with good weather and we had one of our grandchildren visit. Sofia 😊
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
666
photos
66
followers
65
following
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a sweetie!
October 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer
Thanks😊
October 27th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@ljmanning
Thanks😊
October 27th, 2024
