Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 666

Hoyvík

Yes, a lovely day here with good weather and we had one of our grandchildren visit. Sofia 😊
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Boxplayer ace
Lovely
October 27th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a sweetie!
October 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer Thanks😊
October 27th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@ljmanning Thanks😊
October 27th, 2024  
