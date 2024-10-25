Sign up
Photo 664
Torshavn
Yes, the weather was better again here, you just got one more from the same place as yesterday, less water now, one of my friends who lives in Sweden is here with his sailboat, it's the smaller sf dem, a nice ship, good weekend all👍😊
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca
ace
That looks a lovely boat. Nice pics
October 25th, 2024
Fisher Family
A very nice collage. The harbour is lovely!
Ian
October 25th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thankd yes👍😊
October 25th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks😊👍
October 25th, 2024
Beverley
ace
You’ll have a fun weekend! Fab
October 25th, 2024
