Torshavn by mubbur
Torshavn

Yes, the weather was better again here, you just got one more from the same place as yesterday, less water now, one of my friends who lives in Sweden is here with his sailboat, it's the smaller sf dem, a nice ship, good weekend all👍😊
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
That looks a lovely boat. Nice pics
October 25th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A very nice collage. The harbour is lovely!

Ian
October 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Thankd yes👍😊
October 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊👍
October 25th, 2024  
Beverley ace
You’ll have a fun weekend! Fab
October 25th, 2024  
