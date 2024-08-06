Previous
Nólsoy by mubbur
Nólsoy

Yes we got to Nólsoy today it was very foggy when we took the ferry out there, but when we got there it was nice and sunny, we had a fantastic day there everyone, so it was nice😊
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful times
August 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 6th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Looks perfect
August 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A wonderful and fun day despite the weather
August 6th, 2024  
