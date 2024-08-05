Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, very foggy here today, couldn't see the city an hour ago, but looks better now, hope it will be better tomorrow, have a trip over to that island you see here and it's called Nolsoy😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Karen ace
Wonderful scenic capture! Love the buildings and the sight of Nolsoy under cloud cover.
August 5th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Looks wonderful, lots to see and I like the glimpse of Noisoy in the clouds.

Katharine
August 5th, 2024  
