Photo 583
Photo 583
Tórshavn
Yes, very foggy here today, couldn't see the city an hour ago, but looks better now, hope it will be better tomorrow, have a trip over to that island you see here and it's called Nolsoy😊
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th August 2024 3:35pm
Karen
ace
Wonderful scenic capture! Love the buildings and the sight of Nolsoy under cloud cover.
August 5th, 2024
Fisher Family
Looks wonderful, lots to see and I like the glimpse of Noisoy in the clouds.
Katharine
August 5th, 2024
