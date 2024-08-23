Previous
Sandavåg by mubbur
Photo 601

Sandavåg

A little trip in the cottage today, now that the last guests have left enough for this year,😊
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Now that's a lovely cottage I would enjoy staying in!! Good collage
August 23rd, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott!
August 23rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Thanks😊
August 23rd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Takk😊
August 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise