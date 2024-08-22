Previous
Heini&Sofía by mubbur
Heini&Sofía

Two of my grandchildren. heini and Sofía, lovely and happy children, love them❤️
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures
Beverley ace
They are so kind to each other, such beautiful collage.
August 22nd, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely collage of your grandchildren - they obviously get on well together.

Ian
August 22nd, 2024  
