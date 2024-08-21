Previous
The old town Tórshavn by mubbur
The old town Tórshavn

Yes, a little trip in the old town, now that it has stopped raining here, always nice to come here in the small streets and old houses, and it is all so well preserved😊
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
I have never seen so many houses with natural roofing in one place
August 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very lovely old town
August 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
such cute houses
August 21st, 2024  
