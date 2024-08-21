Sign up
Previous
Photo 599
The old town Tórshavn
Yes, a little trip in the old town, now that it has stopped raining here, always nice to come here in the small streets and old houses, and it is all so well preserved😊
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca
ace
I have never seen so many houses with natural roofing in one place
August 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very lovely old town
August 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
such cute houses
August 21st, 2024
