Trøllkonufinger by mubbur
Trøllkonufinger

Today I was on a photo trip, with 3 from Denmark, under Troldkonefinger, a good trip in the good weather, we have 48 people in the tourist boat that we sailed with
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 26th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful images
August 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
What an day
August 26th, 2024  
