Tórshavn by mubbur
Yes, another super day, so Sept has been good to us, Aug had 26 days of rain, so we need some sun now, a good Sunday night everyone🌞😊
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
Oh how lovely. Glad you have some dry weather. We had a lot of rain down here today but at least they managed to play some test cricket between the showers!
September 8th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Thanks, yes good fore you too🌞😊
September 8th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a beautiful blue sky
September 8th, 2024  
mike ace
incredible colours
September 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photos…
September 8th, 2024  
