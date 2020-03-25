Previous
getting outside for essentials- by myhrhelper
Photo 1044

getting outside for essentials-

Warmer weather day brought out a lot of people trying to get some essential outdoors time. Now the weather has already chilled up again.

I would still like to figure a way to do some portrait photography, but that is obviously a challenge right now. I guess it may end up just photos of my husband.
Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
