Beautiful Bride on Wedding Day

My husband and I had a wonderful time photographing this gorgeous bride on her wedding day.



With all the tightened rules and mask mandates I was concerned that was going to ruin her wedding and photos but fortunately most people didn't wear them and for the most part I could just delete them from the picture when they had them.



She was such a happy bride, driving in the cart to the photo spot I heard her say I'm just so happy, I just can't stop smiling! It was a wonderful day!