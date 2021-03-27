Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1071
trying birthday cake
Just allaying with edits
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1071
photos
69
followers
68
following
293% complete
View this month »
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th May 2020 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
katy
ace
Oh my goodness what a fantastic photo! You do so well with portraits Kathy FAV
March 29th, 2021
Taffy
ace
This is so charming! What a great portrait!
March 29th, 2021
Kathy Burzynski
@grammyn
thank you - they are my favorite type of photography
March 29th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
So cute!
March 29th, 2021
katy
ace
@myhrhelper
That is easy to tell
March 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close