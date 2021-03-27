Previous
Next
trying birthday cake by myhrhelper
Photo 1071

trying birthday cake

Just allaying with edits
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Oh my goodness what a fantastic photo! You do so well with portraits Kathy FAV
March 29th, 2021  
Taffy ace
This is so charming! What a great portrait!
March 29th, 2021  
Kathy Burzynski
@grammyn thank you - they are my favorite type of photography
March 29th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
So cute!
March 29th, 2021  
katy ace
@myhrhelper That is easy to tell
March 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise