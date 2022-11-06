Sign up
Photo 1238
Deep Puddle in a strange world
Saw a puddle and thought I would have a little fun with it
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
1
0
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
1238
photos
71
followers
88
following
339% complete
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th November 2022 2:41pm
Taffy
ace
This looks like a Winne-the-Pooh illustration of a scene in the midst of their woods. Lovely!
November 8th, 2022
