Previous
Next
Deep Puddle in a strange world by myhrhelper
Photo 1238

Deep Puddle in a strange world

Saw a puddle and thought I would have a little fun with it
6th November 2022 6th Nov 22

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
339% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Taffy ace
This looks like a Winne-the-Pooh illustration of a scene in the midst of their woods. Lovely!
November 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise