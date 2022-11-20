Sign up
Photo 1239
Dancing Cranberries and a blueberry
Every Celebration includes a little dancing -
You have heard of food fights - but this is food dance LOL
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th November 2022 5:45pm
Tags
bld-16
summerfield
ace
is this your 52 frames entry this week? i like it. aces!
November 21st, 2022
Kathy Burzynski
@summerfield
Yes it is. Thank you. I skipped last weeks submission since it was so cold. Honestly, 365 interaction is so much better than the 52 Frames. I like seeing the different challenges but I love the interaction of everyone's feedback on 365! You have always been one of those who inspire. Thanks.
November 21st, 2022
summerfield
ace
@myhrhelper
- i feel the same about 52 frames, kathy, and i'm not ashamed to say my loyalty is solely on 365, why else would i have been here for 11 years! me, inspire?!? you inspire, girlfriend. ❤️
November 21st, 2022
