Kopp's Frozen Custard man

Went to Kopps which is known for the absolute BEST Custard in the world!! If you visit Milwaukee you MUST go there - many famous people have. If you are on a low carb diet (like me) don't even think about it!



I didn't have a camera with me - and I don't like taking cell phone pictures but when I saw this I used the only tool I had available. I feel I have a disadvantage with a phone since I don't know how to make any adjustments with them.



Today's flavor of the day was Carmel Cashew. You couldn't see the cashews on the outside but trust me they were there.

Photo Location: Kopp's Frozen Custard, Milwaukee Wisconsin



This was my 52 Frames - Fill the Frame challenge and I'm also using it for the owo-7 for food