pacifier drop gam

While editing this photo I considered removing the pacifier but I knew she was playing the pick up my pacifier after I drop it game.
You can see by the expression on her face she thinks she is winning! :)
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...


