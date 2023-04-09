Sign up
Photo 1259
pacifier drop gam
While editing this photo I considered removing the pacifier but I knew she was playing the pick up my pacifier after I drop it game.
You can see by the expression on her face she thinks she is winning! :)
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
Tags
family
,
baby
