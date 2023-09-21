Previous
Theatre Performance Headshot by myhrhelper
Photo 1290

Theatre Performance Headshot

This was a week of headshots for the Oliver performance. I didn't have as many this year (only 32 headshots) for this one.
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
353% complete

