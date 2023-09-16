Previous
john one light-3419 by myhrhelper
Photo 1289

john one light-3419

this was a one light set at about eight o'clock from the subject on the left side. I used a reflector under him to help keep the neck from being in shadow. You can see a little corner of the reflector in the shot for reference.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Kathy Burzynski

