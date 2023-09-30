Sign up
Previous
Photo 1291
Rembrandt lighting Senior HS
Did a HS photoshoot this weekend. My husband held the off camera flash to the students left side and I ended up getting a nice Rembrandt type lighting. Don't know if he will like it but I do.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Kathy Burzynski
@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
Tags
rembrandt lighting
,
senior high school
,
lighting-3
katy
ace
It is a very effective results Kathy.
October 3rd, 2023
Kathy
ace
Very nice.
October 3rd, 2023
Julie Ryan
It is nice!
October 3rd, 2023
