Previous
Rembrandt lighting Senior HS by myhrhelper
Photo 1291

Rembrandt lighting Senior HS

Did a HS photoshoot this weekend. My husband held the off camera flash to the students left side and I ended up getting a nice Rembrandt type lighting. Don't know if he will like it but I do.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Kathy Burzynski

@myhrhelper
365 Project has been a huge help in my photography. I started my project using a point n shoot and now I have a photography...
353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
It is a very effective results Kathy.
October 3rd, 2023  
Kathy ace
Very nice.
October 3rd, 2023  
Julie Ryan
It is nice!
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise