colorful outfit-1

Photo shot in my studio using 4 separate flashes. To the models left was a blue light, There was another flash with a color gel light shining the grey backdrop behind the fashion model. Finally there were 2 separate low powered flashes on his right side. Both of them had a grid to prevent the light spreading to wide and over powering the other color gel lights.



This set up took multiple trials to get the color just right to the effect I was hoping for. I think it turned out fine.