Photo 713
Sun over the icy lake
So cold and everything is coated with ice.
18th December 2019
18th Dec 19
1
1
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
2992
photos
185
followers
104
following
195% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
18th December 2019 3:55pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ice
,
sun
,
trees
,
lake
Larry L
ace
very nice!
December 19th, 2019
