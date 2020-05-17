Sign up
Photo 771
Through the Window Pane
Today’s bird visitor . The cardinals are building nests in the bushes surrounding my house.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
2
0
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3344
photos
246
followers
159
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th May 2020 5:33pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
Junko Y
ace
I saw THREE fly by the other day but none landed long enough to be photographed! Yours is a lovely portrait at a good angle.
May 18th, 2020
katy
ace
gorgeous with the diagonal of the tree limb and Springtime green accenting the red of the bird!
May 18th, 2020
