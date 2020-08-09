Previous
New Life Waits by mzzhope
Photo 775

New Life Waits

Queen Anne’s Lace going to seed. Inspired by Olivia Parker’s “Signs of Life” series. For the new artist challenge .
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43914/new-artist-challenge
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Hope D Jennings

Beautifully composed!
August 10th, 2020  
