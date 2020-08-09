Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 775
New Life Waits
Queen Anne’s Lace going to seed. Inspired by Olivia Parker’s “Signs of Life” series. For the new artist challenge .
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43914/new-artist-challenge
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
PENTAX K-3
Taken
9th August 2020 6:59pm
Tags
seedpod
hdjbw
ac-parker
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed!
August 10th, 2020
