Photo 738
Silver
A silver stray huddled up next to our silver Subaru .
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3109
photos
218
followers
130
following
202% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
30th January 2020 12:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
tire
,
stray
Kate
We had a cat named Buddy who looked like that. I think they are Russian Blue cats.
January 31st, 2020
CC Folk
ace
Such a pretty kitty! It looks well fed?
January 31st, 2020
