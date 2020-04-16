Previous
Group of Seed Heads by mzzhope
Photo 762

Group of Seed Heads

For the artist challenge . I was inspired by the grouping of mushrooms on the plant page.
https://www.benning-gladkova.com/index
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Hope D Jennings

Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don't thank you on my image it's because I would rather spend time visiting...
katy ace
FAV Spectacular art!
April 17th, 2020  
