Oak Tree in the Rain
I guess it’s no surprise that the reason my oak tree gets so many visitors is because my husband feeds the birds there. The American Goldfinches did not let the rain deter them today .Taken through my window for 30-shots2020
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3264
photos
240
followers
155
following
237% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th April 2020 3:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
