Previous
Next
Oak tree and Turkey Vultures by mzzhope
Photo 867

Oak tree and Turkey Vultures

The very top of my oak tree and Turkey Vultures flying by for 30-shots2020
( Subject: Oak tree and friends)
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
237% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely composition.
April 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise