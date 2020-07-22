Sign up
Photo 918
Home and Away
Home, Florida and Costa Rica. (that is not an exotic spider. He is a New Jersey guy! )
One more for the collage challenge.( silhouettes) Everyone should join! It’s fun and you can use old or archived photos!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43742/mfpiac96-silhouettes-july-2020
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Hope D Jennings
@mzzhope
Tags
mfpiac96
