Previous
Next
Home and Away by mzzhope
Photo 918

Home and Away

Home, Florida and Costa Rica. (that is not an exotic spider. He is a New Jersey guy! )

One more for the collage challenge.( silhouettes) Everyone should join! It’s fun and you can use old or archived photos!
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43742/mfpiac96-silhouettes-july-2020
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise