Photo 919
Lattice
“Wood is universally beautiful to man. It is the most humanly intimate of all materials. “
-Frank Lloyd Wright
The wooden lattice in my garden is old and on its way to decaying ,but it provides shelter for skinks so I keep it the way it is.
For the Eye of the Beholder challenge
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
0
0
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don't thank you on my image it's because I would rather spend time visiting...
3437
photos
253
followers
171
following
251% complete
View this month »
Views
4
Alternate
PENTAX K-3
22nd July 2020 5:03pm
Tags
eotb-122
