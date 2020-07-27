Previous
Lattice by mzzhope
Photo 919

Lattice

“Wood is universally beautiful to man. It is the most humanly intimate of all materials. “

-Frank Lloyd Wright

The wooden lattice in my garden is old and on its way to decaying ,but it provides shelter for skinks so I keep it the way it is.

For the Eye of the Beholder challenge



27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Hope D Jennings

@mzzhope
