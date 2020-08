Monarch Butterfly Egg

I am going to try to document the lifecycle of a Monarch Butterfly in my alternate album. This is freshly laid egg on a Milkweed leaf. Normally the butterfly places the egg on the underside of the leaf. But there are always exceptions! Here is an egg that is on the topside of the leaf. I miss having preschoolers ( with their excellent eyesight) to help me on my egg hunts!