Photo 932
An Invitation
My cousin
@jb030958
won the last macro challenge ( her first!) and is hosting the macro-heart ❤️challenge! Thought of her today when I found this leaf in the snow.
Not an entry, Jen. Just an invite for folks to join in .:)
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
3635
photos
251
followers
126
following
Alternate
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
27th January 2021 5:18pm
macro-heart
Hope D Jennings
ace
Thought of your challenge today Jen!
@jb030958
Not an entry. No nepotism .lol .
January 28th, 2021
Daryl O'Hare
ace
This is so beautiful, but I'll admit, I see fingers at the top of the shot, even though they are not fingers! haha. For some reason, the 365 gods did some stuff with my following list--still fixing that! But following you again now! xoxo
January 28th, 2021
Milanie
ace
That's quite a neat find
January 28th, 2021
