An Invitation by mzzhope
Photo 932

An Invitation

My cousin @jb030958 won the last macro challenge ( her first!) and is hosting the macro-heart ❤️challenge! Thought of her today when I found this leaf in the snow.

Not an entry, Jen. Just an invite for folks to join in .:)
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Hope D Jennings

Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Thought of your challenge today Jen! @jb030958 Not an entry. No nepotism .lol .
January 28th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
This is so beautiful, but I'll admit, I see fingers at the top of the shot, even though they are not fingers! haha. For some reason, the 365 gods did some stuff with my following list--still fixing that! But following you again now! xoxo
January 28th, 2021  
Milanie ace
That's quite a neat find
January 28th, 2021  
