The Life of Trees Month by mzzhope
Photo 933

The Life of Trees Month

This month I enjoyed discovering and exploring the trees in the neighboring woods.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Hope D Jennings

katy ace
What an exceptional compilation of photos
February 1st, 2021  
Shook Chung ace
I love it! It is a good reminder to us that our surroundings are very much alive and thriving!
February 1st, 2021  
Hope D Jennings ace
@shookchung yes! I feel the same way about the nature around me.
February 1st, 2021  
Hope D Jennings ace
@grammyn thank you, Katy
February 1st, 2021  
