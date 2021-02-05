Sign up
Photo 934
Melting Icicle
“Music comes from an icicle as it melts, to live again as spring water.”
-Henry Williamson.....
I have been Spending time with melting icicles on my my cabin eaves this week. Can’t wait for spring!
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Hope D Jennings
ace
@mzzhope
Thank you for your visits, comments and FAVs. If I don’t thank you on my image it’s because I would rather spend time visiting...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
3rd February 2021 11:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
drip
,
icicle
,
refraction
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Oh, how lovely!
February 6th, 2021
