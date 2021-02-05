Previous
Melting Icicle by mzzhope
Photo 934

Melting Icicle

“Music comes from an icicle as it melts, to live again as spring water.”
-Henry Williamson.....



I have been Spending time with melting icicles on my my cabin eaves this week. Can’t wait for spring!
Hope D Jennings

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Oh, how lovely!
February 6th, 2021  
