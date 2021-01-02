Previous
Next
Delivery at work by nami
Photo 2571

Delivery at work

A coworker wanted to try korean food but the korean restaurant was closed so we decided to order at another asian restaurant. I ordered poke bowl with really good wasabi mayo and bubble tea. I already forgot how delicious the bubble tea is.
2nd January 2021 2nd Jan 21

Eva

@nami
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise