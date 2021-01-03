Previous
Next
Watching & learning by nami
Photo 2572

Watching & learning

Since I am learning chinese language I try to remember the kanjis I see in Naruto. I didnt have any paper nearby so I wrote the character on this weird chocolate I got from Tokyo.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Eva

@nami
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise