Previous
Next
Tempura by nami
Photo 2573

Tempura

We bought the tempura mix some time ago and we decided to try it out. I was actually surprised how good it turned out since the mix we bought was a bit suspicious. It was much better than i expected.

Saskeee
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Eva

@nami
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise