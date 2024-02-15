Previous
🌞 by nami
Photo 3708

🌞

Yesterday, we visited a new building with various arts and crafts labs, and I decided to register and sign up for some ceramic and pottery wheel courses.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Eva

@nami
1015% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise