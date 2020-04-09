Sign up
Clouds
Such a sweet sky as we walked this morning... For the last couple of weeks, Naveena and I now drive separately to the park and walk at a socially distant distance from each other. It’s different, but still lovely to connect.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
Tags
clouds
BeckyJo
ace
What a beautiful sky! It’s good to connect with others even if you have to keep your distance.
April 9th, 2020
