Clouds by narayani
Photo 1195

Clouds

Such a sweet sky as we walked this morning... For the last couple of weeks, Naveena and I now drive separately to the park and walk at a socially distant distance from each other. It’s different, but still lovely to connect.
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
BeckyJo ace
What a beautiful sky! It’s good to connect with others even if you have to keep your distance.
April 9th, 2020  
