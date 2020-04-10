Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1196
Yesterday
Spent the day cleaning up my back yard...so here’s a not very good shot I took yesterday. The galah is not happy with Tootsie being so close and Toots is showing remarkable restraint ❤️🐶 (and yes, that’s the sawdust path)
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
narayani
@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
Album
Twentyseventeen and beyond
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
9th April 2020 4:58pm
Merrelyn
ace
Looks like you had a much more productive day than me. Your pawpaws look healthy. Do they fruit well?
April 10th, 2020
