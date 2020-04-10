Previous
Next
Yesterday by narayani
Photo 1196

Yesterday

Spent the day cleaning up my back yard...so here’s a not very good shot I took yesterday. The galah is not happy with Tootsie being so close and Toots is showing remarkable restraint ❤️🐶 (and yes, that’s the sawdust path)
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

narayani

@narayani
After almost 5 years of Shuttercal, with their untimely demise, I now begin my 365 journey. A visual diary. All photos taken on my iPhone...
327% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Looks like you had a much more productive day than me. Your pawpaws look healthy. Do they fruit well?
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise